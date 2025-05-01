Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Solve the differential equation by reducing it to a homogeneous equation of the form dydx=f(yx)\frac{dy}{dx}=f(\frac{y}{x}). You may leave your answer in implicit form.
(x2y2)dx+2xydy=0\bigl(x^2 - y^2\bigr)\,dx + 2xy\,dy = 0