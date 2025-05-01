A forest is subject to logging modeled by d s d t = 0.06 s − 600 \frac{ds}{dt} = 0.06 s - 600 . For what values of s 0 s_0 is the forest shrinking? For what value of s 0 s_0 is the forest size constant? If s 0 = 9 , 000 s_0=9,000 , when does the forest disappear?