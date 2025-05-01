Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 49Multiple Choice

Find the first-order initial value problem of the form y+3y=g(x)y^{\prime}+ 3y = g(x), y(0)=y0y(0) = y_0 for which the function y=e3x+x1y = e^{-3x} + x - 1 is a solution.