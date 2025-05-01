Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives

Tangent Lines and Derivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
122 of 0
Problem 122Multiple Choice

Find the slope of the tangent line to the inverse function g(x)=f1(x) g(x) = f^{-1}(x) at the point (x0,f(x0))\left(x_0,f(x_0)\right).
f(x)=32xx3 f(x) = 3 - 2x - x^3 , x0=1x_0=1