Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
44 of 0
Problem 44Multiple Choice

Determine whether the following statement is true or false:
The antiderivative of xsinxx\sin x is xcosx+Cx\cos x+C.