Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
254 of 0
Problem 254Multiple Choice

Use l'Hôpital's Rule to find limx01cos(2x)x2\displaystyle\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0}\frac{1-\cos(2x)}{x^{2}}.