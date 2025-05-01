Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Problem 55Multiple Choice

Evaluate the definite integral.
221dxx4x21\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_{\(\frac{\sqrt{2}\)}{2}}^{1} \(\frac{dx}{|x| \sqrt{4x^2 - 1}\)}