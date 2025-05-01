Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
92 of 0
Problem 92Multiple Choice

Let I=tan1(2x)dx\displaystyle I=\int\tan^{-1}(2x)\,dx. Using integration by parts, the integral can be written as: tan1(2x)dx=xtan1(2x)12ln(m(x))+C{{\displaystyle\int\tan^{-1}(2x)\,dx=x\tan^{-1}(2x)-\frac{1}{2}\ln(m\left(x\right))+C}} for all real x x . What is the function m(x) m(x) such that m(x)>0 m(x) > 0 ?