Let I = ∫ tan − 1 ( 2 x ) d x \displaystyle I=\int\tan^{-1}(2x)\,dx . Using integration by parts, the integral can be written as: ∫ tan − 1 ( 2 x ) d x = x tan − 1 ( 2 x ) − 1 2 ln ( m ( x ) ) + C {{\displaystyle\int\tan^{-1}(2x)\,dx=x\tan^{-1}(2x)-\frac{1}{2}\ln(m\left(x\right))+C}} for all real x x . What is the function m ( x ) m(x) such that m ( x ) > 0 m(x) > 0 ?