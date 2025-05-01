Skip to main content
A radioactive substance decays at a rate proportional to the amount present according to dNdt=0.25N\(\frac{dN}{dt}\)=-0.25N, where tt is measured in years. If there are 200200 grams at t=0t=0, how many grams remain after 33 years? Round your answer to 22 decimal places.