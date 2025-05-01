A radioactive substance decays at a rate proportional to the amount present according to d N d t = − 0.25 N \(\frac{dN}{dt}\)=-0.25N , where t t is measured in years. If there are 200 200 grams at t = 0 t=0 , how many grams remain after 3 3 years? Round your answer to 2 2 decimal places.