A small bakery makes a profit ﻿ P ( c ) P(c) P(c)﻿ in dollars from selling ﻿ c c c﻿ cakes per day according to the formula ﻿ P ( c ) = c ( 40 − c ) − 80 P(c) = c(40 - c) - 80 P(c)=c(40−c)−80﻿. Considering that ﻿ P P P﻿ is a continuous function, how many cakes should the bakery sell per day to maximize its profit?