A small bakery makes a profit  P ( c ) P(c) P(c) in dollars from selling  c c c cakes per day according to the formula  P ( c ) = c ( 40 − c ) − 80 P(c) = c(40 - c) - 80 P(c)=c(40−c)−80. Considering that  P P P is a continuous function, how many cakes should the bakery sell per day to maximize its profit?