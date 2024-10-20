Find the value of lim ⁡ x → 0 f ( x ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0}}\text{ }f\left(x\right) given that lim ⁡ x → 3 ( 2 x lim ⁡ x → 0 f ( x ) ) = − 12 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to3}}\left(2x\text{ }{{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0}f\left(x\right)}}\right)=-12 .