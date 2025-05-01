Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
101 of 0
Problem 101Multiple Choice

Find the general solution of y=xeyx+1y^{\prime}=x e^{y}\sqrt{x+1}.