Using the following alternative formula for derivatives, find the derivative of f ( x ) = 2 + x f\left(x\right)=2+\sqrt{x} :

f ′ ( x ) = lim ⁡ z → x f ( z ) − f ( x ) z − x {{\displaystyle f^{\prime}(x)=\lim_{z\to x}{\frac{f(z)-f(x)}{z-x}}}}