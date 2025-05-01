Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
112 of 0
Problem 112Multiple Choice

Find the length LL of the curve y=f(x)y = f(x) over the given interval:
y=23x3212x12\displaystyle y=\frac{2}{3}x^{\frac32}-\frac{1}{2}x^{\frac12}, 1x41\leq x\leq4