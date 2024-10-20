Determine whether the following piecewise function is differentiable at x = 0 x=0 .

g ( x ) = { 4 x + sin ⁡ x , if x < 0 2 x 2 , if x ≥ 0 g\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}4x+\sin x,\text{if }x<0\\ 2x^2,\text{ if }x\ge0\end{cases}