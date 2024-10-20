Consider the function h ( z ) = 3 z − 1 h(z) = 3z^{-1} , where z z varies from z 0 z_0 to z 0 + d z z_0 + dz . Determine the following:

a) The change in h h , denoted as Δ h = h ( z 0 + d z ) − h ( z 0 ) \Delta h = h(z_0 + dz) - h(z_0)

b) The value of the approximation d h = h ′ ( z 0 ) d z dh=h^{\prime}(z_0)\,dz

c) The error in the approximation, ∣ Δ h − d h ∣ | \Delta h - dh |



