4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
Differentials

Problem 230Multiple Choice

Is the following limit evaluation correct?
limx5x5x25=limx512x=110\displaystyle\lim_{x \to5} \frac{\,x - 5\,}{\,x^2 - 5\,}=\lim_{x \to5} \frac{1}{2x}=\frac{1}{10}