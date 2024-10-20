A money worth ﻿ $ 3000 \$3000 $3000﻿ is deposited in a ﻿ 4 − y e a r 4-year 4−year﻿ savings account that pays a fixed annual interest rate ﻿ r r r﻿ (expressed as a decimal) with quarterly compounding. The amount in the account after ﻿ 4 4 4﻿ years is given by ﻿ a ( r ) = 3000 ( 1 + r 4 ) 16 a\left(r\right)=3000\left(1+\frac{r}{4}\right)^{16} a(r)=3000(1+4r​)16﻿. Find the value of ﻿ r r r﻿ (using Newton’s method) needed for the account to grow to ﻿ $ 4000 \$4000 $4000﻿ after ﻿ 4 4 4﻿ years.