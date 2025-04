A money worth  $ 3000 \$3000 $3000 is deposited in a  4 − y e a r 4-year 4−year savings account that pays a fixed annual interest rate  r r r (expressed as a decimal) with quarterly compounding. The amount in the account after  4 4 4 years is given by  a ( r ) = 3000 ( 1 + r 4 ) 16 a\left(r\right)=3000\left(1+\frac{r}{4}\right)^{16} a(r)=3000(1+4r​)16. Find the value of  r r r (using Newton’s method) needed for the account to grow to  $ 4000 \$4000 $4000 after  4 4 4 years.