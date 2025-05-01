Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
316 of 0
Problem 316Multiple Choice

Let f(x)=x6xf(x)=x^{6}-x and g(x)=2x6+7g(x)=2x^{6}+7. Is f(x)f(x) at most the order of g(x)g(x) as xx\to\infty?