Determine the one-sided limit as x → 2 − x\to2^{-} for the function g ( x ) = ( 2 x + 2 ) ( x + 6 x ) ( 6 − x 8 ) g\left(x\right)=\left(\frac{2}{x+2}\right)\left(\frac{x+6}{x}\right)\left(\frac{6-x}{8}\right) .