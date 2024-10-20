Can the half-angle identity cos ⁡ ( x 2 ) = ± 1 + cos ⁡ x 2 \cos\left(\frac{x}{2}\right)=\pm\sqrt{\frac{1+\cos x}{2}} be used to prove that lim ⁡ x → 0 cos ⁡ x − 1 x = 0 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0}{\frac{\cos x-1}{x}}=0} ?