Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Integrals of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
121 of 0
Problem 121Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral sin(5x)cos(3x)dx{\(\displaystyle\[\int\]\sin\)(5x)\(\cos\)(3x)\,dx}.