A weather balloon records that at an altitude of 4.5 km 4.5\text{ km} , the temperature is − 5.0 ° C -5.0\degree\text{C} , and at an altitude of 1.5 km 1.5\text{ km} , the temperature is 12.0 ° C 12.0\degree\text{C} . Using the Mean Value Theorem, determine if the lapse rate surpasses the critical value of 6 ° C/km 6\degree\text{C/km} at any point between these two altitudes.