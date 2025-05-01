A certain nonlinear spring has a restoring force F ( x ) = 10 x − 0.05 x 3 F(x) = 10x - 0.05x^3 for ∣ x ∣ ≤ 5 |x| \leq 5 . Calculate the work required to stretch the spring from x = 0 x = 0 to x = 3 x = 3 . Round your answer to the nearest whole number.