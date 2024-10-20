Given the graph of f ( x ) f(x) , determine whether the following statement is true or false.

lim ⁡ x → 2 + f ( x ) = lim ⁡ x → 2 − f ( x ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to2^{+}}}f\left(x\right)={\displaystyle\lim_{x\to2^{-}}f\left(x\right)}