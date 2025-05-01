Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Introduction to Volume & Disk Method: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
149 of 0
Problem 149Multiple Choice

Let RR be the region bounded by the curves y=lnx2y=\ln x^2, y=lnx4y=\ln x^4, y=ln12y=\ln12, and y=0y=0. Find the volume of the solid generated when RR is revolved about the yy-axis.
Graph showing region bounded by y=ln(x²), y=ln(x⁴), y=ln(12), and y=0 shaded for volume calculation.