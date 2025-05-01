Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Introduction to Volume & Disk Method: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 191

The area under the curve y=2xy=\(\frac{2}{\sqrt{x}\)} above the xx-axis from x=14x=\(\frac{1}{4}\) to x=1x=1 is revolved about the xx-axis. Compute the volume of the resulting solid.