Consider the function h ( x ) = x 2 − 16 x − 4 h(x)=\frac{x^2-16}{x-4} . Find the value of lim ⁡ x → 4 h ( x ) {{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to4}{}}}h\left(x\right) by using any graphing calculator tools to closely examine the y y -values as x → 4 x\to4 .