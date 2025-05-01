A cylindrical tank has a height of 12 12 m and a radius of 4 4 m. If the tank is full of water, the work required to pump all the water to a point 16 16 m above the bottom is given by ∫ 0 12 16 π ρ g ( 16 − y ) d y \int_0^{12} 16\pi \rho g (16 - y) \, dy . Write the work integral needed to empty the top half of the tank (do not evaluate the integral).