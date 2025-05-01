Is the following statement true or false?

For the curve y = h ( x ) y = h(x) on [ p , q ] [p, q] , the surface area generated by revolving the curve about the x x -axis is S = ∫ p q 2 π x 1 + ( h ′ ( x ) ) 2 d x S=\int_{p}^{q}2\pi x\sqrt{1+(h^{\prime}(x))^2}dx .