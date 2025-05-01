Compute the volume of the solid obtained by revolving the region bounded above by y = 2 cos x y=2\cos x and below by y = 1 2 sec x y=\frac{1}{2}\sec x over the interval − π 4 ≤ x ≤ π 4 -\frac{\pi}{4}\le x\le\frac{\pi}{4} about the x x -axis.