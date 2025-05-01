Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 38Multiple Choice

Find an antiderivative of 85csc2(58x)\displaystyle\frac85\csc^2\left(\frac58x\right).