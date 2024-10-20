A solar panel generates energy according to the function E ( t ) = 60 t − 2 t 2 + t 3 6 E(t)=60t-2t^2+\frac{t^3}{6} kWh, where t t is the time in hours after sunrise. The power generated by the solar panel is the derivative of the energy function. Graph the power function on ﻿ [ 0 , 24 ] \left\lbrack0,24\right\rbrack [0,24]﻿ using a graphing utility and interpret it.