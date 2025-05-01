Given the integral ∫ 1 3 ( 2 x 2 − 3 ) d x \int_{1}^{3} (2x^2 - 3) \, dx ∫ 1 3 ( 2 x 2 − 3 ) d x using n = 4 n = 4 n = 4 subintervals, which Riemann sum (left or right) provides an overestimate and which provides an underestimate of the definite integral?