The concentration of a drug in the bloodstream is given by C ( t ) = 120 t 2 t 2 + 30 C(t)=\frac{120t^2}{t^2+30} , where t t is the time in hours after the drug is administered, and C ( t ) C(t) is the concentration in micrograms per liter. For arbitrary positive values, when does the maximum rate of change in drug concentration occur?