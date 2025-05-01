Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Find the area enclosed by the shaded region in the given figure.
Graph showing a shaded region bounded by the x-axis, y-axis, and a curved blue line defined by 2√x + √y = 2.