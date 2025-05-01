Given the integral ∫ 1 4 ( 2 − x ) d x \int_{1}^{4} (2 - x) \, dx ∫ 1 4 ( 2 − x ) d x with n = 6 n = 6 n = 6 subintervals, which Riemann sum (left or right) provides an overestimate and which provides an underestimate of the definite integral?