Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
231 of 0
Problem 231Multiple Choice

Is the following limit evaluation correct?
limx0x2+4xx2+sinx=limx02x+42x+cosx=limx022sinx=220=1\displaystyle\lim_{x \rightarrow0} \frac{x^2+4x}{x^2+\sin x}=\lim_{x \rightarrow0} \frac{2x+4}{2x+\cos x}=\lim_{x \rightarrow0} \frac{2}{2-\sin x}=\frac{2}{2-0}=1