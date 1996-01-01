Consider the electric potential y ( x ) y(x) along a long resistive wire, measured relative to a chosen reference point, as a function of position x x . The potential satisfies d y d x = 1 2 y + 1 \frac{dy}{dx}=\tfrac12y+1 , y ( 0 ) = 1 y(0)=1 . Its solution is y ( x ) = − 2 + 3 e 1 2 x y(x)=-2+3e^{\frac12x} . Which of the following graphs shows y ( x ) y(x) ?