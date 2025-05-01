Skip to main content
Basics of Differential Equations
Solve the differential equation using the integrating factor:
sinxdydx+ycosx=sinx\(\displaystyle\]\sin\) x\(\frac{dy}{dx}\)+y\(\cos\) x=\(\sin\) x, 0<x<π0 < x < \(\pi\)