9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves

Find the centroid of the planar region bounded by the curve y=1xy=\dfrac{1}{\sqrt{x}} and the xx-axis for 1x91\le x\le 9.