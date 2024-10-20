Consider the function f ( x ) f\left(x\right) whose first derivative is given by f ′ ( x ) = x 4 − 6 x 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=x^4-6x^2 . Determine the x x -coordinate at which f ( x ) f\left(x\right) , if any, has a local maximum, local minimum, or inflection point.