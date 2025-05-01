Skip to main content
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Consider the function g(x)=cos(lnx)+12g(x) = \cos(\ln{x}) + \frac{1}{2} on the closed interval [14,4][\frac{1}{4}, 4]. Find the xx-coordinates at which gg attains its absolute minimum and absolute maximum, and state the corresponding extreme values.