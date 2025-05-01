Let g ( x ) = ln ( 1 + x 2 ) g(x)=\(\ln\]\bigl\)(1+x^2\(\bigr\)) on the interval [ 0 , 1 ] [0,1] . A computation shows that g ′ ′ ( x ) = 2 ( 1 − x 2 ) ( 1 + x 2 ) 2 g^{\(\prime\]\prime\)}(x)=\(\frac{2\,(1 - x^2)}{(1+x^2)^2}\) so that ∣ g ′ ′ ( x ) ∣ ≤ 2 |g^{\(\prime\]\prime\)}(x)|\(\leq{2}\) for 0 ≤ x ≤ 1 0\(\le\) x\(\le\)1 . Using the Trapezoidal Rule with n n equal‐width subintervals, determine the minimum n n that guarantees the absolute error in estimating ∫ 0 1 ln ( 1 + x 2 ) d x \(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_{0}^{1}\(\ln\]\bigl\)(1+x^2\(\bigr\))\,dx is no more than 10 − 4 10^{-4} .