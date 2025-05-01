Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums

Let g(x)=ln(1+x2)g(x)=\(\ln\]\bigl\)(1+x^2\(\bigr\)) on the interval [0,1][0,1]. A computation shows that g(x)=2(1x2)(1+x2)2g^{\(\prime\]\prime\)}(x)=\(\frac{2\,(1 - x^2)}{(1+x^2)^2}\) so that g(x)2|g^{\(\prime\]\prime\)}(x)|\(\leq{2}\) for 0x10\(\le\) x\(\le\)1. Using the Trapezoidal Rule with nn equal‐width subintervals, determine the minimum nn that guarantees the absolute error in estimating 01ln(1+x2)dx\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_{0}^{1}\(\ln\]\bigl\)(1+x^2\(\bigr\))\,dx is no more than 10410^{-4}.