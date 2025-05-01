Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
0. Functions
Combining Functions
0. Functions

Combining Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
82 of 0
Problem 82Multiple Choice

Let f(x)=x5+1f(x)=x^{5}+1. Find f1(x)f^{-1}(x) and state its domain and range.