Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
29 of 0
Problem 29Multiple Choice

Find an antiderivative for the function 25x4\displaystyle \frac{2}{5\sqrt[4]{x}} .