Find the intervals of increase and decrease for the function ﻿ h ( x ) = 3 x 2 16 − x 2 h(x) = 3x^2 \sqrt{16 - x^2} h(x)=3x216−x2 ​﻿ on the interval ﻿ ( − 4 , 4 ) \left(-4,4\right) (−4,4)﻿.