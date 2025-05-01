Let T T be the region bounded by y = 4 + x y = 4 + \sqrt{x} , x = 25 x = 25 , and y = 4 y = 4 . When T T is revolved about the line x = 25 x = 25 , what is the radius of a cross-section of the resulting solid at a point y y in [ 4 , 9 ] [4, 9] ?