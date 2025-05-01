Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
8. Definite Integrals

Introduction to Definite Integrals

Problem 95

Over the course of a year, the total snowfall in Denver is well‐modeled by a normal distribution with mean μ=55.2 \mu = 55.2 inches and standard deviation σ=10.4 \sigma = 10.4 inches. What is the probability that next winter’s snowfall will be greater than 6565 inches? Round your answer to 33 decimal places.