Determine the limit by dividing the numerator and the denominator by ﻿ x x x﻿ with the highest power in the denominator.

lim ⁡ x → − ∞ ( 4 − x 2 2 x + x 2 ) 4 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to-\infty}}\left(\frac{4 - x^2}{2x + x^2}\right)^4